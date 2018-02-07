Jefferson’s Restaurant Issue’s Statement on Erroneous Health Inspection Score

On what is considered one of the busiest days in the restaurant business the ownership at Jefferson’s Restaurant in Rome got a terribly timed error thanks to the Rome News Tribune.

The RNT on Sunday published a failing health inspection score that was a year-old and had long been corrected.

A statement from ownership reads, “So its no secret that on January 26, 2017 we received a bad health score of a 62 U. This was my first month as new owner of Jefferson’s of Rome. We made a few mistake that were fixed immediately. We had another inspection a week later and scored an 88 B. Our next inspection was on October 4, 2017, which was the last inspection we have had. We scored an 88 B on this inspection as well. On Sunday February 4, 2018 the Rome News Tribune decided to make a mistake in the Roman Record. They reprinted our score of the 62U from a year ago. Now going through the same embarrassment due to the RNT error is not fair.”