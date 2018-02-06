Hawks sweep first-ever GLVC Player of the Week Honors

A pair of Hawks’ seniors swept the first-ever Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week honors as Chase Rogers and Morgan DeNoers received the recognition the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Despite the loss to Chowan Saturday to start the season, the pair kicked off their final seasons at Shorter on a high note, earning Offensive and Defensive Player honors, respectively.

Rogers – Offensive Player of the Week

Games Goals Assists Points Shots Shots on Goal Ground Balls Face-Offs 1 2 3 5 4 2 2 4-4

DeNoers – Defensive Player of the Week

Games Caused Turnovers Ground Balls 1 3 5

The pair will be back in action, with hopes of getting the Hawks into the win column for the first time in 2018 Wednesday, February 7, as North Greenville visits Ben Brady Field for a 6:00pm start.