GNTC Holds an Appreciation Luncheon to Commemorate Dual Enrollment Success

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) recently held a High School Appreciation Luncheon and Information Program to show gratitude to the faculty and staff from area high schools for their contribution to GNTC’s Dual Enrollment Program.

The program took place at the Conference Center on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun. Counselors, faculty, and administrators from schools across the northwest Georgia region took part in the luncheon.

During the program, information was provided about various high school initiatives, the results of the Dual Enrollment Program, and other key partnerships in GNTC’s nine county service area.

Georgia’s Dual Enrollment Program allows qualified high school students to maximize their education and career training by taking courses that earn college and high school credit at the same time.

For four consecutive years, GNTC has had the largest number of Dual Enrollment students out of all of the technical colleges in the state of Georgia according to the “High School Collaborative Enrollment: Academic Year 2017” report issued by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

The program began with a welcome from Heidi Popham, executive vice president of GNTC. Popham thanked the attendees and discussed upcoming programs to benefit high school students.

Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, said that the strong collaboration with each school was essential for Dual Enrollment to succeed.

“We have great partnerships with all of our schools and we do have some room to grow,” said Phillips. “We are constantly meeting with various school systems, city and county, to look for innovative ways to grow for the benefit of our students and their families.”

Phillips also discussed the Whitfield Murray Campus expansion that is currently underway.

“The new 80,000 square feet building in Dalton will be the largest building on any of our campuses once it is complete,” said Phillips.

Kristi Hart, director of High School Initiatives, discussed some of the highlights from Georgia Northwestern’s Dual Enrollment Program.

“We had one high school student graduate with an associate degree this past May,” said Hart. “We also had 30 students who graduated with at least one certificate before they walked across their high school stage.”

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at GNTC.edu or contact a Student Help Center at any one of our six campus locations at 866-983-4682. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.