GNTC Cosmetology Students host a Spa Day for Women from the Floyd Training Center and Highland Rivers Outreach

Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Cosmetology program on the Floyd County Campus hosted a special Valentine’s Spa Day for women from the Floyd Training Center and Highland Rivers Outreach that volunteer regularly for Angel Express, Inc. on Monday, Feb. 12.

The students provided free haircuts, hair styling, makeup services, and full service manicures and pedicures.

“Our department takes great pride in ensuring that our students have the opportunity to provide community service,” said Susan Stevens, instructor of Cosmetology.

Participating GNTC Cosmetology students included: Ciara Baker, Kaycee Beard, Skylar Boyken, Emilee Crane, Alicia Flowers, Josie Forson, LaShasta Frazier, Haydee Garcia, Marilyn Hernandez, Sheliah Hogg, Robert Kimmel, Alexis Lewis, Jessica McElwee, Brittany Poole, Anna Wilkins, Sarah Williams, Cynthia Woodall, Yesenia Aldana, Savannah Bentley, Tatyana Caver, McKenzie Floyd, Gimenna Guzman, Sarah Lane, Lesly Miranda, Jennifer Reyes, Autumn Ridley, Brittany Roberts, Madeleine Sharp and Tamarsha Watkins.

“We would also like to give a special thanks to Janet Batlzer of Angel Express, Laura Murray and the ladies from Westminster Presbyterian Church for providing lunch, Katie Bishop, Sonja Everett, and to Dr. John Beninato’s Office for furnishing Valentine’s bags for all the ladies,” said Stevens.

This is the third year in a row that GNTC’s Cosmetology program has hosted a Valentine’s Spa Day. Students also volunteered their time and talent for the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter in Rome during Martin Luther King Holiday in 2016.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at GNTC.edu or contact a Student Help Center at any one of our six campus locations at 866-983-4682. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.