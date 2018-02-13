Gladys Green Clonts, age 90, of Rome passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Mrs. Clonts was born in Rome, GA on February 22, 1927, daughter of the late Ebb and Rose Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John P. Clonts; two sisters, Sybil G. Comer and Geneva G. Ragsdale; and her brother, J.P. Green. Mrs. Clonts was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Clonts loved to cook and prepare special meals for her family. She was a gifted gardener as well.

Survivors include her sons, Gene P. Clonts and his wife Helen of Rome, Danny R. Clonts of Rome; a daughter-in-law, Linda Clonts; a special niece, Katherine Phelps; her four grandchildren, Steve Clonts (Kim), Bradley Clonts, Emily Roach (Kevin) and Joey Clonts (Tessa); her great grandchildren, Lejend Clonts, Ezra Clonts, Jeb Roach and Lanie Roach; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on February 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Oaknoll Chapel with The Reverend Glen Clonts officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the service hour.

Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to serve Mrs. Clonts’ family, please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.