Georgia Tourism Awards Funding to 11 Tourism Projects, Includes Bartow County

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Tourism division announced today that it has awarded more than $43,175 in product development grants to 11 new and expanding tourism projects across the state.

“The success of Georgia’s tourism industry relies on the creation of new tourism product and the resource team grant helps to activate new and unique developments based on a community’s local culture and heritage,” said Kevin Langston, deputy commissioner for tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Tourism touches every community in Georgia by spurring job creation, attracting investment and providing residents with an improved quality of life.”

In an effort to further tourism product development within the state, Georgia Tourism offers this grant to communities who participated in the department’s Tourism Product Development Resource Team program as a way to build product outlined in the resource team’s reports. The Tourism Product Development Resource Team program works to evaluate a community’s potential for tourism growth and development through innovative and unique experiences based on a community’s local culture and heritage.

“One of the greatest needs in creating new tourism product is funding,” said Cindy Eidson, Director of Tourism Product Development with the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “By assisting these projects financially we have the opportunity to support the implantation of new product and programs to bring more visitors to a community.”

The Tourism Product Development Resource Team Community Funding Program allows the communities served to build new product from the recommendations made by the Tourism Product Development Resource Team members or supports projects the community has developed as an expansion of the resource team’s recommendations. The recommendations and financial support provided through this funding program is designed to spur tourism development activities at the local level that maintain and create jobs, attract tourists, and enhance the visitor experience.

Recipients of the 2018 Tourism Product Development Funding Program include:

City of Cuthbert, Fletcher Henderson Home Restoration Project

Marion County, Outsider Odyssey Loop

Bartow County Government, George Washington Carver Park Improvement Project

City of Toccoa, Downtown Historic Toccoa Depot Viewing Platform

Eatonton Putnam Downtown Development Authority, Briar Patch Pocket Parks: Phase 2

City of Plains, Plains Wayfinding

Kingsland Downtown Development Authority, Kingsland Historic Downtown Clock & Carillon Restoration

Development Authority of McDuffie County, Thomson Mural Project

Washington County Board of Commissioners, Kaolin Festival Directional Banners

Glynn County Board of Commissioners, Historical Harrington School Interpretation Materials Project

City of Clarkesville, The Old Clarkesville Cemetery Master Planning Project Phase 2

The Georgia Tourism review panel consists of members from the public and private sector as well as fellow professionals who are experienced in the tourism industry or the type of grant being reviewed.