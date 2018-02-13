GDOT to Widen Road in Polk County

State Representative Trey Kelley (R- Cedartown) today announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has awarded funding for the widening and repaving of Cherokee Road (County Road 5) in Polk County.

“I am excited to see the Georgia DOT fund this much needed project for our community,” said Rep. Kelley. “As the state representative for House District 16, I will continue to fight to improve the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

GDOT will allocate up to $300,000 or 70 percent of the project cost from to widen and resurface Cherokee Road (County Road 5) beginning at Booger Hollow Road and ending at U.S. Highway 27. GDOT will fund the project through its Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant Program.

From WGAA