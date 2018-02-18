Gaylesville Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child

Deputies arrested Johnny Ray Slayton, age 53 of Gaylesville, on additional grand jury indictments Friday night.

Slayton was charged with four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child under the Age of 12 back in April of 2017. Those charges were the result of an investigation conducted by Chief Investigator Josh Summerford and Investigator Tony Monroy early last year.

The on-going investigation by Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) led to a grand jury indicting Slayton on the additional charges of first degree sodomy, first degree rape, and three counts of attempted sodomy.

Cherokee County deputies transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.

Sheriff Shaver said, “The CAC played an invaluable role in this investigation, as they do in most of our unfortunate cases involving children.”

From WEIS