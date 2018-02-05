Gadsden Man Arrested for Raping 5 Year-old

A Gadsden man has been arrested for rape, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

“Shelton Samuel Welch, 41, of Gadsden, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree rape, which is a felony,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Welch allegedly raped a 5 year-old female victim at a residence on Tabor Road. The incident was reported by a family member.

He is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on $400,000 surety bond. As a condition of the bond, Welch is not allowed to have any contact with a minor under the age of 18 years old.