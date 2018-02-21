Floyd County School Board Meets on Possibility of Guns for Teachers

The Floyd County Board of Education met Tuesday and discussed possible ideas to help strengthen school security.
The meeting was called after last week’s Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.
The system did not take any action but did say that they would take what was discussed Tuesday, as well as any further discussions with the community into its March 6 board meeting.
Among several ideas pitched was the possibility of allowing teachers to carry guns, adding officers at the school, training for educators and additional security features added to school buildings.
School officials said that policy would have to change if educators were to begin carrying firearms in the classroom. They did say that before an educator would be allowed to carry they would have to undergo annual criminal history checks, have psychological evaluations and undergo marksmanship and judgmental pistol shooting. They added that firearms at the school should be kept in a lock box which is not easily accessible by students.