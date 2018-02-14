Floyd County Deputies Honored for Heroics

Several Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored this week for their heroics in helping deliver a baby in the parking deck of the judicial center last October.

As a woman was lying in distress Deputy Jason Pearce noticed what was happening and immediately responded. Pearce noticed that the woman was in full childbirth and that the baby could be arriving at any minute.

It was only a short time later the child was born and along with Captain Dave Roberson, Lt. Jody House and Deputy Dennis Noles the child’s airway was cleared and began to breath on its own.

The mother and child were then transported to Floyd Medical Center.