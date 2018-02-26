Floyd Countians Place First in Crappie Tournament

Weiss Lake played host to the Crappie USA event this past Saturday, February, 24, 2018. Over 100 anglers from several states were competing for not only the $7,700.00 in cash and prizes, but a chance to advance to the prestigious Cabala’s Crappie USA Classic. The Classic event will be October 3 – 6, 2018 on Lake Cumberland at Somerset, Kentucky and will have a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and

prizes.

Pro Division Results

Tournament day saw temperatures in the 70’s all day with SE winds from 15 – 25mph and a light rain at weigh-in time. It also saw John Hendrix and Kevin Randall, both of Rome, Georgia take first place in the Pro Division with a total weight of 11.54 pounds and earning $1,500.00. The team long-lined Big Bite Baits up river, moving from cove to cove in 7 – 10 feet of water landing their best bite on black/chartreuse and blue/white color jigs to catch a total of 35 keepers for the day.

Blake and Stanley Phillips (Dothan, Alabama and Eufaula, Alabama) took second place with a total weight of 10.71 pounds and earned $800.00. The team trolled jigs in Cowen Creek using chartreuse/black color jigs to catch most of their 50 fish in various water depths.

Taking third place were Donnie Burris of Columbia, Kentucky and Larry Buis of Liberty, Kentucky

weighing in at 10.18 pounds and earning $500.00. The team fished the Little River area long-line trolling

jigs in 7 – 10 feet of water to land 35 – 40 fish for the day using assorted colors.

Tony Thomas of Section, Alabama and Ronnie Bleas of Ohatchee, Alabama took fourth place with a total

weight of 10.16 pounds and earned $280.00, and 2nd place Big Fish. The team fished with live bait in

several areas of the lake in 6 – 11 feet of water to catch a full limit for the day, including Big Fish of the

event, weighing 2.26 pounds.

Amateur Division Results

Joe Hayes and Phil Trapp, both of Cave Springs, Georgia took first place in the Amateur Division with a

total weight of 11 pounds and earned $1,100.00, plus an additional $500.00 Ranger Cup Bonus and

$250.00 Talon Bonus. The team fished the Riverside area of the lake tight-lining live bait on the edge of

creek channels back in the coves to land over 25 fish for the day in various depths of water. Most fish

were holding shallow, staging in per spawn pattern.

Taking second place were Max and Know Wilson both of Centre, Alabama weighing in at 9.95 pounds

and earning $600.00. The team fished the upper river area, tight-lining minnows in heavy cover in 4 – 6

feet of water to make their catch.

Robert Lemming of Summersville, Georgia and Chris Anderson of Fort Payne, Alabama took third place

of the event weighing in at 9.67 pounds and earned $400.00. The team were shooting docks all over the

lake, shallow fish early in the morning and moving deeper during the day. The team used a variety of

colored jigs to catch over 200 fish for the day.

In fourth place were John Hicks of Adairsville, Georgia and Tim Harris of Plainsville, Georgia with a total weight of 9.64 pounds and earned $400.00, plus an additional $660.00 for Big Fish. The team fished the Blow Hole area using live bait in 6 – 8 feet of water to land a total of 16 fish for the event, including the Big Fish, weighing in at 2.43 pounds.

James and Jamie Heflin (Verberase, Alabama and Clanton, Alabama) took fifth place, weighing in at 9.63 pounds and earning $300.00. The team pushed minnows on the main lake, targeting edges of humps in open water in 6 feet of water to catch over 200 fish for the day.