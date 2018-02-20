Drug Raid Nets Four Arrest on Meth and Other Charges

Four Romans were arrested during a search of a home on East 7th Street by the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force. Reports stated that Dustin Strickland, 31, Joshua Strickland, 35, Vicki Leanne Mcgowen, 29, and Amber Nicole Snipes, 23, were all taken into custody on drug charges.

Reports said that a search of the home led authorities to find a quantity of methamphamine and a schedule IV controlled substance.

All four are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both Strickland’s and Snipes is also charged with possession of drug related objects.

McGowen is also charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Joshua Strickland is additionally charged with probation violation.