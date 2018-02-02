Coosa Middle eighth-grader wins Floyd County Schools’ District Spelling Bee

Coosa Middle School eighth-grader Taylor Wilson correctly spelled “intimation” and then “voluminous” to win the Floyd County Schools’ District Spelling Bee Thursday morning at the Floyd County Schools’ central office. Eleven Floyd County students put their spelling skills to the test in the annual competition hosted by the Floyd County Chapter of the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE). Armuchee Elementary School fifth-grader Abbie Carson won second place and will serve as the alternate for Floyd County Schools (FCS) at the next level of competition. Taylor will represent FCS next at the GAE Region 1 Spelling Bee on Saturday, February 24th at Georgia Highlands College Lakeview Building.

Each elementary and middle school sent its school-level winner and/or alternate to the FCS’ District Spelling Bee in hopes of taking home the title and a chance to advance to the region competition. Students in grades 4-8 are eligible for the competition. The group of spellers went through five rounds of words before a champion was declared in the event. Lasting less than an hour, the bee was short, sweet, and included tricky words like “monsieur,” “stevedores,” “generalissimo,” and “despondency.”

The event is sponsored each year by the Floyd County Chapter of the Georgia Association of Educators. Floyd County Board of Education chairman Mr. Chip Hood welcomed the audience and spellers on behalf of the Board; A media specialist for the Coosa Area and FCS Spelling Bee Coordinator Kim Owens read the rules and explained the process of the bee; FCS English and Language Arts Specialist Barbara Neslin was the pronouncer of the words; FCS Science Specialist Roy Mitchell and FCS Social Studies Specialist Dena Tracy served as spotters and proctors (assisting speller advocates in the event of a question, as well as making sure the audience did not mouth letters to contestants); and FCS Fine Arts Director Sherry Childs, Gifted Teacher Allison Espy, and Gifted Teacher Apryl Hawkins served as judges.

School Spelling Bee winners/ alternates who participated in the county bee:

Alto Park Elementary- Natalie Reyes-Nunez

Armuchee Elementary- Abbie Carson

Armuchee Middle- Ethan Wilder

Cave Spring Elementary- Drew Mills

Coosa Middle- Taylor Wilson

Garden Lakes Elementary-Taylor Ragland

Johnson Elementary- Brynn Proctor

Model Elementary- Hunter Davis

Model Middle- Mallorie Duncan

Pepperell Elementary- Khloe Hann

Pepperell Middle- Will Green