Tanorris Jowen Turner, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him to be in possession of marijuana and two guns, all while being a convicted felon.

Reports said that he was taken into custody at a location on West 1st Street.

Turner is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation.