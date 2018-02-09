Chattooga Woman Charged in Husbands Murder

Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inconsistencies in the story told to investigators led to the arrest of Susan Renee Lanham on Friday.

Lanham has been charged in connection with her husband’s death in September of last year. Sheriff Schrader said that investigators with his office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have interviewed Ms. Lanham on several occasions since her husband was found dead in their home on Butler Dairy Road.

Fifty-two-year-old Susan Lanham is the one who called Chattooga 911 back on September 18, 2017. When law enforcement arrived, they found her seventy-five-year-old husband, Edward Earl “Eddie” Lanham dead from a gunshot wound. In the subsequent days, investigators were convinced that Lanham’s death was not caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that he had been murdered.

In the weeks and months that followed, the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continued to investigate the murder. Sheriff Schrader says that there were problems with Susan Lanham’s story about the night of her husband’s death. Ms. Lanham had told investigators that she had been “out” and when she returned home, she found her husband dead. The GBI and Sheriff Schrader were quick to tell the public that they did not suspect the murder to be a random act and that Mr. Lanham had been targeted in the shooting.

On Friday morning, sheriff’s investigators arrested Susan Lanham and charged her with one count of each Murder, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to commit murder and Solicitation to commit murder.

From AM 1180