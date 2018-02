Rome Police Department officer Pfc. Chase Burnes was named 2017 Officer of the Year by the Rome City Commission on Monday.

Burnes was recognized for his heroic actions in an October 2017 incident. Pfc. Burnes selflessly placed himself in harms way when an unknown subject brandished a firearm and began firing it wrecklessly into heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Due to his actions, a violent offender was taken into custody with no innocent loss of life or injury to the offender.