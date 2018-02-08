Charity Ann Fisher-Forsyth, age 36, of Las Vegas, NV, a native of Rom

Charity Ann Fisher-Forsyth, age 36, of Las Vegas, NV, a native of Rome, GA, passed away unexpectedly while working in Chicago, IL, on January 29, 2018. Charity was born in Winchester, KY on February 16, 1981, the daughter of Allan Fisher and Debbie Rittenhouse.

Charity is survived by her mother Debbie Rittenhouse of Rome, and her father Allan (Doris) Fisher of Las Vegas, NV, and her grandparents James and Nellie McKinnon of Resaca, GA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert and Nora Lee Fisher. Survived by 3 loving sons which meant the world to her: Jase Forsyth of Atlanta, GA, Jalen Forsyth of Rome, and Jacob Forsyth of Cedartown, GA, and 3 Brothers: Jason and Jamie (Stacy) Fisher of Signal Mtn., TN and Jeremy Fisher of Rome. She is also survived by host of nieces and nephews, and a very special life-long best friend Tewanna “Marie” Atkins of Rome.

A memorial service for Charity will be on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at 11:00 am at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Highway, Rome.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charity Ann Fisher-Forsyth.