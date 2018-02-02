Centre Man Charged with Arson in Connection with Gaylesville Mobile Home Fire

A Centre man has been arrested in connection with a mobile home fire in Gaylesville.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says Sheriff’s Office Investigators have charged 44 year old Gregory Michael Reed with Arson 2nd Degree, in connection with the fire at a residence on Alabama Highway 68 occurring Monday, January 29th.

The Gaylesville, Broomtown and Cedar Bluff Fire Departments all responded to the location and quickly extinguished the blaze. Firefighters requested that the fire be investigated, and Deputy Key and Investigators Snead and Green responded to the scene.

That fire was determined to have been intentionally set. Investigators developed a suspect, and arrested Reed the following day for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and further investigation led to his being charged for Arson on Thursday (February 1st).

Reed remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of Arson 2nd Degree, in addition to three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Bond Revocation warrant.

From WEIS