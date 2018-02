Courtney Elizabeth Alexis Shelp, 19 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after she allegedly hit a 39 year-old woman with a jar of peanut butter.

Reports added that Shelp then allegedly poured a gallon of sweet tea on the woman.

The incident occurred at the Dollar General on Martha Berry Blvd in Armuchee.

Shelp is charged with battery and simple battery.