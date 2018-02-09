Cedartown Man Found with Drugs and Gun During Traffic Stop

Jeremy Chavez, 31 of Cedartown, was jailed this week after police said they found a quantity of methamphetamine, Cyclobenzaprine pills, Valium pills, digital scales, a .9 mm handgun and over $600 in cash.

Reports said he was taken into custody at the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and Riverbend Drive.

Chavez is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs, driving without a license and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.