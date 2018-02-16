Cave Spring Man Pulled over for Speeding, Found with Drugs and Gun

Cody Hayven Abbott, 24 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after police said they pulled him over for speeding, but in the process locating marijuana, pills, cocaine and a gun.

Reports said that after being pulled over the officer stated he detected a marijuana smell from the vehicle. A search of the car led police to the drugs, as well as a digital scale and a gun.

Abbott is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, speeding, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.