Services for Cathy Acker Lanigan, 66, of the Goshen Community will be Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Ledbetter officiating. Burial will follow at Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time of service. Mrs. Lanigan passed away Tuesday, February 06, 2018 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Neale Lanigan of Piedmont; four children, Lori Burt (Lee) of Piedmont; Wade Singleton (Erin Dinsmoor) of Centre; Katie Lively (Tim) of Cullman; and Rebecca Hayes (David) of Leesburg; thirteen grandchildren, Dyani, Riley, Aubrie, Wyatt, Madison, Austin, Tyler, Marissa, Matt, Andrew, Alex, Sophi, and Lela; one brother, John Acker of Talladega; one nephew, Tyler Acker; one great nephew, Tyce Acker and a special caregiver, Cherri Thomason. Mrs. Lanigan was preceded in death by her grandson, Corbin Paul Burt; and her parents, John Roy and Elwanna Acker. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Community Church, P.O. Box 61, Spring Garden, AL 36275, or to Spring Garden School, 2430 County Road 29, Spring Garden, AL 36275.

