Cartersville Man Arrested for Kidnapping

Bartow County authorities arrested Dustin Garret Cook of Cartersville Sunday afternoon and charged him with kidnapping a minor.

Reports stated that Cook’s ex-girlfriend stated that Cook took her son from Budgetel Inn on Carson Loop in Cartersville after informing Cook that the child would be spending the night with an uncle. She stated that she never married Cook, there is no paperwork about visitation, and Cook had not been legitimatized.

After a deputy called Cook and asked him to return to Budgetel, he did so and was then arrested for kidnapping.

WBHF contributed to this report.