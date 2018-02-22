Call for Nominations – Superstars of Service Awards

The Greater Rome Convention & Visitors Bureau (GRCVB) announces a call for nominations for the Superstars of Service Awards. The award program honors employees in Rome and Floyd County in the local hospitality and service industry who go above and beyond normal expectations.

Nominations will be accepted from February 22 through March 25. Five winners will be selected by the Board of Directors of the Greater Rome Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The goal of this program is to recognize individuals in all areas of service who consistently create a perfectly positive experience for locals and visitors,” says Lisa Smith, GRCVB Executive Director. “We encourage the public to nominate someone who displays the southern hospitality our community is so well known for.”

Employees selected for the award will be recognized in May during National Tourism Week. To nominate an outstanding individual for the award, fill out the online nomination form at RomeGeorgia.org/Superstar or submit a written nomination by visiting the Rome-Floyd Visitor Center located at 402 Civic Center Drive.

The Superstars of Service program was launched by the GRCVB in 2011 to recognize individuals in all areas of service who display exceptional customer relations and care. The Rome-Floyd community is known for providing excellent hospitality which is essential to our thriving tourism industry.