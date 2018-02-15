Calhoun Man Threatens to Kill Everyone at Applebees, Ask Officer for Oral Sex

Matthew Robert Carver, 29 of Calhoun, was arrested at Applebees in Rome after he allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the restaurant.

Reports added that while being placed in a patrol car he began yelling and cursing at officers. He then proceeded to kick at officers, striking three of them, one of which was in the face.

Police went on to state that he requested that a woman officer perform oral sex on him during the arrest.

Carver is charged with two counts terroristic threats and acts, three counts felony obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct, three counts misdemeanor obstruction and solicitation of sodomy.