Calhoun Man Arrested After Urinating on Small Child

Christopher Andrew McCormick, 39 of Calhoun, was jailed this week after police said he allegedly urinated on a 4 year-old child.

Reports said that McCormick and others began to get into a verbal dispute over a parking space at the apartments on North Dale Avenue.The man engaged in an argument with McCormick stated he could smell urine and could see it dripping from the second level onto his daughter.

McCormick told police it was not urine, and that he had poured out a beer.

After not being able to produce a beer bottle he was taken into custody.

McCormick is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.