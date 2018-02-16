Calhoun Man Arrested After Biting Juvenile

Calhoun Police arrested 53-year old Gary Rea Patterson of Calhoun, Georgia in connection with an assault on a sixteen- year old juvenile earlier this week.

Detectives began an investigation into the matter, after receiving information that Patterson physically attacked a 16-year old male. While interviewing the 16-year old victim, detectives were shown a large bite mark on his chest, which was still visible weeks after the incident occurred.

Patterson is charged with cruelty to children first degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.