Calhoun Man Arrested After Being Found with Counterfeit Movies

Paul Andre Kennedy, 44 of Calhoun, was arrested this week after he was found with numerous counterfeit movies.

Reports stated that Kennedy was pulled over for speeding in a work zone on Ga 140. Police added that in the process of the stop they located suspected marijuana and counterfeit movies.

After arriving at the jail authorities determined that Kennedy gave police a fake name because he was wanted out of Calhoun.

Kennedy is charged with forgery, possession of marijuana, giving a false name to police and speeding