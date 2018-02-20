Bomb Squad Called to Restoration Rome Center for Foster Care Services

At approximately 7:44am Tuesday morning, the facilities manager for the Restoration Rome Center for Foster Care Services called 911 after discovering a suspicious package during a routine morning walk-around of the building. Initially, the package was deemed to be an early morning donation drop-off, but based on a closer inspection authorities were called according to security protocols.

Rome City Police secured the building and area while the bomb squad assessed the situation, deemed the package non-hazardous, and removed it pending any further investigation. As of 10:00am Restoration Rome was reopened for daily activities.

“We consider security to be one of our top priorities,” said Jeff Mauer, President and Co-Founder of Global Impact International, the ministry that oversees Restoration Rome. “There is an inherent need for heightened awareness of our surroundings and the safety of the children, families, and the local community served by Restoration Rome every day.”

“We are thankful to have dedicated and professional law enforcement in our community that were quick to respond to our call. They are important partners in the work we are doing.”

The Restoration Rome Center for Foster Care Services is located on the site of the former Southeast Elementary School Building. Currently there are seven children service agencies with working offices at the facility. Global Impact International recently announced a building campaign to repurpose more than 90% of the building to provide a centralized hub for foster care services in Floyd County.