BERLIN LADONN WARE, age 50, of Orchard Road, Summerville, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018, evening in a Rome hospital. Born in Chattooga County, Georgia on December 27, 1967, She was a daughter of David Etchison and Charlotte Maxine Perry Montgomery, who survives. Mrs. Ware was a Homemaker and a member of the Sprit in Truth Church.

Surviving are daughter, Desiree Ware; son, Marvin Ware; mother Charlotte Montgomery; father, David Etchison; sisters, Teicher Thurman, Gloria Etchison, Shasta Hall, and Prisilla Former; brothers, Perrie Montgomery and David Etchison; grandchildren, Janaryha Ware, Jamariha Lofton, Almon Sams, Braylun Ware; a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 22nd, at 1:00 P.M. from the New Spirit Truth Assembly of Jesus with Bishop V. T. Hardin officiating, interment in Summerville Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Carl Wedgeworth, Sigmond White, Reo Perry, Mikie Perry, John Anthony. The Family will receive friends Thursday from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. at Sprit In Truth.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Ms. Berlin Ladonn Ware who passed away Saturday