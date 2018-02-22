Benjamin Hugh Chapman, Jr., age 24, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at his residence in Louisiana.

Ben was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 8, 1993, son of Ben and Letitia Westmoreland Chapman. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Loretta and Hugh Chapman, and his maternal grandparents, Glenda and Joe Westmoreland.

Ben was an “old soul”, wise beyond his young years and loved old music. He was a gifted guitar player, learning from his friend and mentor, Eddie Bryant. If you ever heard Ben pick a guitar, you would never forget his talent, especially when he played “Amazing Grace”. Ben was not afraid to follow his dreams or the longings of his heart. He had a smile that could, and did, light up any room he entered.

Ben is survived by his parents, aunts, including a special “Aunt Sassy”; uncles and cousins, including Dylan Ingle to whom he looked to like a brother.

A celebration of Ben’s live will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 2pm at His Church, 25 Adams Circle, Silver Creek, with the Rev. Matthew Smart officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.