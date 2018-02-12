Bartow County Man Charged with Murder of 11 Week Old Child

According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, deputies and investigators responded to a residence on Cedar Creek Road on April 24, 2017 to investigate an infant suffering from a reported cardiac arrest. The 11-week old child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta for treatment, but died four days later. An autopsy was performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined that the child died as a result of homicide. The cause of death was found to be craniocerebral trauma.

Investigators filed warrants against Jerry Wayne Bagley Jr, 21, for Murder and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree based upon their investigation and the autopsy findings. On Sunday, February 11, 2018, just after midnight, deputies were able to take Bagley into custody on these charges. Bagley is being held at the Bartow County Jail awaiting a Superior Court bond hearing.