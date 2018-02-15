Atlanta Teen Sentenced in Bartow County for Robbery, Shooting

Myles Jordon Pembelton, 18 of Atlanta, was sentenced in Bartow County to 30 years in prison to be followed by 30 years on probation. The sentence came after pleading guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Pembelton was arrested in December 2016 for the robbery of a home on Carriage Hills Drive, which sits off Center Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.

Authorities said that when they arrived on scene they found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound to her lower right leg.

The shooting victim told police she and another person were “chillin'” at the location when four or five men inside a van or SUV pulled up to the home, brandished a black handgun and took two necklaces from her friend, the deputy recounted in the incident report. During the robbery, one of the men managed to shoot the victim in the leg, the report adds.