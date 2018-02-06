Aragon Man Turns Self In after Deputies Talk to His Mother

Hayden Joseph Cook, 21 of Aragon, turned himself into the Floyd County Jail this week after Sheriff Deputies said they went to talk to his mother about numerous felony warrants that had been taken out.

Reports stated that between July and August last year Cook sold cocaine and marijuana to cooperating witnesses at a location on Hennon Drive.

Cook is charged with sale of cocaine, two counts possession of cocaine, and six counts of the purchase, possession, manufacture, sale or distribution of marijuana.