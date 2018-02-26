Adairsville Woman Charged with Battery

Shanna Breann Crocker, 22 of Adairsville, was jailed this week after police said she slapped a 23 year-old Rome man in the face.
Reports said that the altercation occurred at a home on Cave Spring Road
Crocker is charged with battery.
