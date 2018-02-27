Adairsville Police Raid Drug House, Arrest Made

Bartow County Detectives with the Adairsville Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Community Supervision went to the home of Antonio Lebron Adams, 45, of 249-A Lawrence Street in Adairsville last week after information was received that drugs were being sold at the home.

A search was conducted at Adams’ residence. Officers located suspected marijuana, suspected heroine, packaging material, scales and other drug related objects in Adams’ bedroom.

Adams was arrested without incident and transported to the Bartow County Jail where he was booked and charged with V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroine) and 3 counts of Possession of Drug Related Objects.

From WBHF Radio