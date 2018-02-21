2018 Georgia’s Rome Photo & Video Exhibition Call for Entries

The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for entries into the 2018 Photo & Video Exhibition to be held at Farrell’s Frame & Design. Photographers and videographers are encouraged to submit photos and videos that capture the charm and beauty of Rome and Floyd County. Submission is free and entries will be accepted Wednesday, February 21, 2018 through Sunday, April 8, 2018.

The tourism office challenges locals to be tourists in their hometown by exploring area attractions and locations. Participants can submit photo and video entries in nine categories to include Historic Sights, Outdoors, Downtown Rome, Events, Paws Permitted, Culinary, Holiday and Sports.

Participants can submit videos up to two minutes in length. “We were very pleased with the quality of videos submitted last year and hope to see more submissions this year,” said exhibit coordinator, Nic Diaz. “It’s a great way to document the beautiful views and sounds of a paddle trip, the awe of sights seen on a hike or the fun of experiences at a local event or venue.”

All photos and videos submitted must have been captured in Rome and Floyd County within the last two years. There are no limits on entries. All work submitted must be original.

The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinion for the People’s Choice Awards for best photo and best video. All entrants’ photos will be uploaded onto the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page, and all videos will be uploaded to the Georgia’s Rome YouTube page. The public will be invited to vote from Monday, April 9 through Sunday, April 15. The photo and video with the most combined Likes, Comments, and Shares will each win the People’s Choice Award.

Georgia’s Rome is pleased to partner with Farrell’s Frame & Design for the exhibition. Selected photos and videos will be showcased at Farrell’s Frame & Design during National Travel & Tourism Week. The exhibition will run from May 10 – 24. An opening reception for selected artists will be held Thursday, May 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards will also be awarded at the opening reception.

Artists whose work is selected for the exhibition will be notified through email and/or phone by April 11. Entries selected for the exhibition must be suitable and ready for hanging or presentation. Selected works must be delivered by May 4, 2018 to the tourism office. Framed photographs must be no larger than 18” x 24”.

Photography and video selections will be showcased throughout the year in print and online with credits to the photographer and/or videographer.

Works will be selected by Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism staff. Photographs that best capture the uniqueness and beauty of Georgia’s Rome will be selected for the exhibition. All photos will be considered, however preference will be given to photos captured in high resolution.

All work selected for the exhibition is for sale unless otherwise noted. Interested parties should contact the artist directly to handle purchase agreements. Contact information for each artist will be provided at the exhibition and on the Georgia’s Rome website.

Submit entries online at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit. Entries may also be submitted on CD/DVD with completed entry form (available at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit) and delivered or mailed to the Rome-Floyd Visitor Center located at 402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA 30161.

For complete details on image and video formats, entry forms, submission guidelines, and the exhibition, please visit RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or call 706.295.5576.