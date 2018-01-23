West Rome IGA Closes for Good

One of the longest operating grocery stores in Floyd County has closed its doors for good. Customers of the West Rome IGA were notified though a Facebook post that it had closed its doors after 63 years of business.

The store, which is located at the corner of Shorter Avenue and Division Street went out of business Saturday and turned its lights off for good at 7 pm.

Reports said that employees of the store were not made aware of its closing until that day.

Reports added that the store employeed 18 people.

While the closure caught some off guard it was noted that the store did not renew its beer and wine package license at the start of the year, not had it renewed its 2018 business license.

A Facebook post early Sunday morning read, “There is a special kind of bond that has formed the last few years that will always have a special place in my heart… Shout out to the many employees who stuck it out to the end. Thank you for your loyalty. With you the best.”