Veteran Sportswriter to Speak at Berry College

Long-time Boston Globe reporter and ESPN contributor Bob Ryan will speak about changes in sports journalism at 7:30 p.m., Thursday (Feb. 1) in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public.

As a Boston College graduate, Ryan started as a sports intern for The Boston Globe immediately after college. He went on to spend 44 years of his life working as a sports columnist for the Globe and covering all of Boston’s sports team including the Boston Celtics in the 1970s.

Ryan would go on to cover 20 NBA finals, 20 Final Fours, nine World Series, five Super Bowls, the last seven Olympics and many other events in his career.

His awards include, but are not limited to: The National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association’s National Sportswriter of the Year four times, the Associated Press “National Sportswriter of the Year” in 2000, the Dick Schaap Award for Outstanding Journalism in 2006 and the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sports Writing in 2015.

Over Ryan’s career, he has published 15 books and appeared on numerous radio and talk shows including “The Bob Ryan Report on Loren and Wally”, “The Tony Kornheiser Show” and “Roundtable” on NPR’s “On Point”. Ryan has been a frequent guest host on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption”, a regular panelist on ESPN’s Sunday morning roundtable, “The Sports Reporters” and a regular contributor on the show “Around the Horn.”