Ki8Two Romans, Matthew James Moore, 41, and Amber Lee Kissinger, 35, were jailed this week after police found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, mushrooms, along with marijuana and meth pipes.

Reports added that the arrest occurred after a 10 year-old child found the drug pipes.

Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and cruelty to children.