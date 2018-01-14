Traffic Stop Leads Police to Large Quantity of Meth, Marijuana

Two people, Jesse Lamar Townsend, 26 of Rome, and Whitney Brye Jones, 37 of Cave Spring, were arrested at a location on McGrady Road Saturday after they were found with a large amount of drugs.

Reports said that Townsend was found to not have been wearing a seat belt while pulled over in a traffic stop.

Police added that they then located four bags of suspected methamphetamine that was packaged for resale in the vehicle.

Reports went on to state that Jones told police that she had a package of marijuana that she was taking to a friend.

During the traffic stop authorities stated that Townsend gave them a fake name.

Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and distribution of marijuana.

Townsend is additionally charged with giving a fake name to police, driving without a license, not wearing a seat belt and probation violation.