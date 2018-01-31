Three Month Investigation Results in Marijuana Sale/Distribution Charges and Firearms Offenses

In November, 2017, Gordon County Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into reports of marijuana distribution from a private residence on Langston Road in the Craigtown Community near Calhoun.

Detectives assigned to the case conducted physical surveillance as well as undercover investigative procedures. Yesterday, January 29, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Ernest Tyronne Ferguson at 176 Langston Road.

During the execution of this warrant detectives discovered and seized several ponds of marijuana packaged for resale, as well as a number of illegally held firearms with high capacity magazines. The marijuana had a ‘street’ value of over $50,000.00.

Ferguson, age 44, was taken into custody without incident, and remains lodged in the county jail charged with marijuana sale and distribution charges, as well as firearms related offenses.