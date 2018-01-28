Three Arrested After Police Find Major Drug Stash

Three people, Devon Jaleel Booker, 23 of Rome, Naderricus Shaquan Reed, 22 of Rome, and Jail Michelle Henderson, 37 of Piedmont Alabama, were jailed over the weekend after a search warrant was conducted at a home on Tolbert Street.

Police said that the search resulted in authorities locating over 300 suspected Xanax pills, a large amount of marijuana that was packaged for distribution, a digital scale and a gun.

Reed and Booker are charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana.