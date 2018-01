Osha Tremell Morris, 25 of Chattanooga, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after he was accused of stealing over $2,500 worth of items from each of the local Wal-Marts.

Reports said that Morris went into both Walmarts back on September 27th, and in the process stealing two vacuums and toys from the East Rome location and undisclosed items from the West Rome store.

Morris is charged with two felony counts of theft by shoplifting.