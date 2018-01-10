Temporary Rome-Floyd GIS Website Released

The Rome-Floyd Planning Department has just released a temporary Geographic Information System (GIS) website. Several features of the functionality were interrupted last Friday due to a software glitch. All features of the GIS website are currently back-up and running. To access the temporary site, visit RomeFloyd.org and select GIS under the Online Services tab.

GIS Administrator, Ted Edwards has been working to create workarounds to get the GIS site back online. “The look and feel of the temporary site is different, but all the functionality is the same,” says Edwards.

Since the URL of the GIS site has changed temporarily, individuals who have bookmarked the GIS site will need to visit the temporary site to reset their bookmark. Edwards will continue to work with the GIS software company to create a permanent solution to the glitch.

For questions related to the GIS software, contact the planning office at 706-236-5025.