Superbowl Party on a Shoestring Budget – Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union

The holidays are over, things are slowing down, and you finally have a chance to relax. But before you know it, the Super Bowl will be here (it’s on February 4th)! Even if you don’t like football, Super Bowl parties are always fun, and the commercials are usually pretty good!

Some of us might still be recovering, financially, from the holidays, so we know you don’t want your Super Bowl parties to make that worse. While I can’t tell you for sure who will be playing in the super bowl, I can tell you some game-changing ideas for a great party on a budget!

Use coupons for items that are already on sale. // A lot of times we just grab whatever is on sale, without checking if there’s a coupon that could lower the price even more. Around this time, things like chips, dips, and drinks will be on sale, but why not take a quick search through your Sunday paper or online for a coupon that could save you a few dollars? If you’re having several people over, those few dollars could add up very fast!

Buy in bulk. // If you’re having a small get-together, this might not be to your advantage, but buying in bulk is almost always cheaper. Also, keep your party foods in mind when meal planning for the week ahead, and you could use up the items that you don’t use the day of the party.

Have everyone bring something. // Just because you’re hosting doesn’t mean you have to provide everything. Ask everyone that’s planning to attend to bring something, and that will cut your costs dramatically. Even if you make all the food and just have guests bring drinks or paper products, you would save quite a bit.

Don’t worry too much about decorations. // Most people don’t come to a Super Bowl party to critique how well your home matches the teams’ colors: They’re there to eat and watch football. If you do decorations (don’t feel pressured to!), don’t worry about finding things with specific team names or getting super matchy with your color scheme. If the food is good and the game is on, no one will notice. (If decorating is your favorite, check out sites like Pinterestfor some great free printables!)

Don’t be afraid to buy generic. // Generic brand chips and drinks never hurt anyone, and, if you pour the chips into bowls before guests arrive, no one will ever know and you might save a good chunk of change.