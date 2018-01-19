Silver Creek Man Leads Police on Chase of 130mph

Deonte Labron Morgan, 22 of Silver Creek, was arrested late this week after police said he led them on a high speed chase on Georgia 53 at Bells Ferry Road.

Police said that speeds reached 130 mph before ending near Marglen Industries plant at Ward Mountain and Calhoun Roads.

Morgan is charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, following too closely, passing in a no passing zone, driving on an expired tag, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.