Barry Chase Wilson, 32 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after police said he molested a 10 year-old girl.

Reports said that Wilson touched the 10 year-old’s private parts “with the intent to satisfy his own sexual desires”.

Police said that the incident occurred at Wilson’s home on Abrams Road.

Wilson is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual battery, cruelty to children, DUI and violations of a driving permit.