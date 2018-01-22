Silver Creek Couple Facing Numerous Drug and Theft Charges

A Silver Creek couple was arrested on numerous charges Sunday.

Carmine Marada Berardi, 40, and Kelly Pulliam Wilkey, 37, both of 1697 Old Rockmart Road in Silver Creek, were arrested at their home after police said Berardi stole a bottle of prescription Gabapentin pills from a parked car.

Reports added that during Berardi’s arrest police found a glass pipe containing meth residue, as well as a marijuana cigarette Wilkey’s room.

Berardi is charged with entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft, possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

He was also wanted on two counts of failure to appear in court.

Wilkey is charged with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.

.